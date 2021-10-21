NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Detectives are searching for the three men who Metro Police said broke into the roof of a jewelry store and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry.
The burglary took place at Dick Bundy’s Regency Jewelers in the 2000 Gallatin Pike N. on Monday.
Police said two suspects disabled the alarm system before breaking into the building. Surveillance footage shows the suspects drilling into the metal roof and cutting “through the concrete wall near the safe room.”
The van used by the suspects is missing a hubcap on the front driver’s side and rear passenger’s side wheels. There is also a piece of plywood strapped to the roof of the van.
Metro Police released photos of the suspects on Thursday. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
