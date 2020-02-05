NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a Nashville bank early Wednesday morning.
Police said the thieves approached the Regions Bank on Joyce Lane around 4:45 a.m. driving a white dually pickup truck. They hooked the ATM to the truck and dragged it from the drive-through location at the building. When the truck reached the road, the ATM either fell off the truck or it was unhooked.
Authorities were waiting for a tow truck to move the ATM from the middle of the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.