NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Humane Association’s office sustained damage after someone broke in through the back of the building on Thursday morning.
Surveillance video shows the suspect breaking in through the back door in the real-life room around 5:30 a.m. A spokesperson said there is damage to that area and a door will need to be replaced. There was also damage to one of the administrative offices.
All animals in the building were safe and unharmed.
