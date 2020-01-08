NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The devastating wildfires in Australia continue to rage on. The fires have been burning since September. Dozens of people are dead and a billion are animals feared to be dead.
News4 spoke with Tabitha Webster, who studied aboard in Australia for six months in 2013.
She said she fondly remembers visiting the country, exploring the beautiful wildlife, and made close friends that still live there.
“They just instantly welcome you into their family and welcome you into their country," said Webster.
Webster said she is heartbroken and sickened over the fires that are believed to have been set intentionally.
"It's just utter devastation. It’s incredibly sad that they have to go through this.”
Webster said she knows people who have lost everything.
“They don’t have a home to go back to. They got forced out. They couldn’t save what they wanted to save and now they have no home to go back to," said Webster.
She said she fears each day what could happen to others.
“You have people over there that you love and that you spent so much time with. They have become such a big part of your life. You fear that somehow or another these fires are going to come through and just wipe out their lives," said Webster.
Despite the extreme devastation Webster strongly believes the country will pull together.
“They are strong people. They know how to fight back. They will come back from this and they will be stronger. They will be able to prove themselves and get back on their feet," said Webster.
The flames that ripped through Gatlinburg in 2016 burned more than 17,000 acres. So far in Australia 25.5 million acres have burned.
