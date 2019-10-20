'They could be planning my funeral': Lyft driver recalls being shot by passenger

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A young Midstate mother found herself in the middle of a life or death situation.

Metro Police said the woman was driving for Lyft when her passenger shot her twice after trying to rob her.

It happened near Knowles Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard in North Nashville on Friday around 11:00 p.m.

“I just want to know why he did it. What in the right mind makes you think that it’s OK to do that to people?" Jeanne Felsted said.

How to help Friends have created a GoFundMe account for Jeanne Felsted. Click here to donate.

Felsted is still in shock. A Friday night driving for Lyft turned into a nightmare.

She said her passenger jumped up, wrapped his arm around her neck, and put a gun to her head.

“You just have everything going through your head. I have a baby. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know if I was gonna die," Felsted said.

Felsted stayed calm while reaching for her pepper spray. As soon as she turned around to start spraying, she remembers getting shot.

“He shot one through the back seat and thank God I was turned the way I was because it would’ve went through my chest," Felsted said.

One bullet hit her elbow and another is still in her foot. Police said the person who shot Felsted ran away.

In response, Lyft called the passenger's behavior unacceptable and permanently banned them.

Felsted believes he was a teenager trying to be someone else.

“It wasn’t him. That’s what I found out later. It wasn’t his account. He had stolen someone else’s phone and used their Lyft account to be picked up," Felsted said.

Felsted was renting a car and driving for Lyft through their Express Drive program. She had been on the job for two weeks driving from Giles County to Nashville.

She's now not sure if she'll drive again.

“I’m actually really scared to go back to work. I don’t even know if I’m going to go back to work any time soon," Felsted said.

It's going to be at least a couple of weeks before Felsted can walk on her own again.

Her friends started a GoFundMe account while she recovers.