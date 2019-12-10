NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Salvation Army held its annual Toy Field for the Forgotten Angels on Tuesday outside Nissan Stadium.
Volunteers worked all day for the annual toy drive.
Cumulus Nashville radio stations collected thousands of toys and gifts for seniors in need.
All the toys will be sent to The Salvation Army’s Christmas Joy Shop where registered families will visit later this month to pick out gifts for their kids. The Salvation Army will reach over 8,500 angels this season.
“We usually raise between 5,000 and 7,000 gifts,” said Major Ethan Frizzell of The Salvation Army. “It’s an amazing day and these gifts will fill bags. They’ll go straight from the Toy Field to the Christmas Joy Shop to people’s homes by next week.”
If you missed the drive at Nissan Stadium, you can drop off toys at The Salvation Army locations or Planet Fitness gyms until Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.