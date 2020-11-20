NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you put up a live Christmas tree, you know if it goes up too early, it may not be good come Christmas Day.
You know the saying, “it looks like Christmas came early.” With the way this year is going, Christmas couldn’t get here quick enough.
“I think everybody has been so confined to their homes and such an abnormal year that they’re ready for a little Christmas spirit,” said Jim Sovine.
Sovine Christmas Trees on White Bridge Road is open for the season and selling trees.
“It’s best to get the tree in water within 30 minutes of getting the cut on it, and to check it daily,” said Sovine.
Even though it’s not Thanksgiving yet, it’s maybe time to break out the Christmas decorations.
If you purchase a tree from Sovine’s, a portion of the proceeds goes to the local Kiwanis Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.