NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Andrew Jackson's The Hermitage will open for tours beginning Thursday.

Ticket options will include the In Their Footsteps tour, the VIP tour of the mansion and the Grounds Pass. The Hermitage will remain open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with the last ticket sold at 4 p.m.

The In Their Footsteps tour tells the stories of the enslaved men and women who lived and worked at The Hermitage during the life of Andrew Jackson and beyond his death. The VIP tour includes a fully guided tour through The Hermitage mansion, with an opportunity to take in the view from the Hermitage balcony, as well as a tour of the grounds, Jackson's tomb, garden and the Andrew Jackson: Born for a Storm exhibit.

Social distancing measures, including caps on the number of guests per tour, will remain in place. Guests will be required to wear masks on all tours.

The Hermitage officially reopened the public on June 11 with a Grounds Pass, which allows visitors the opportunity to explore the property by foot. Guests are allowed to bring well-behaved dogs, picnics or games on-site.

Previous coverage