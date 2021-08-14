NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Bluebird Cafe in Green Hills has become the latest venue to require all patrons, artists and staff to provide proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or under the supervision of a healthcare provider and taken within 48 hours of the show.
The Bluebird Cafe made the announcement on its social media platforms on Friday and will be effective Friday, Aug. 20.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple independent music venues across Nashville will now be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 te…
The performing venue said proof of vaccination and test results must bear a name that matches the government-issued identification for the patron that is seeking entry.
“We will continually assess the information and recommendations provided by the CDC and update our policy as needed,” the venue said on social media.
For information on The Bluebird Cafe’s policy, click here.
