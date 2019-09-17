NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police charged a 15-year-old 10th grader at Pearl-Cohn High School with carrying a 9-mm semi-automatic pistol on campus.
Just after dismissal at 2 p.m., the student walked to a car parked off campus and was seen putting an item into a backpack which he then carried back onto campus.
Based on information that he might be in possession of a weapon, school personnel searched the student, locating the gun in the backpack.
The student told police he bought the gun on the street for $120.
The 15-year-old was booked at Juvenile Detention.
