For those who like to get a little exercise before chowing down on the Thanksgiving meal, the holiday means one thing - the return of the Boulevard Bolt.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For those who like to get a little exercise before chowing down on the Thanksgiving meal, the holiday means one thing - the return of the Boulevard Bolt.

It's an annual 5K run for families. Participants can run or walk in the event.

Organizers are preparing for Thursday's run. They are expecting more than 10,000 to either participate or watch.

"We built it up as a social event where you see people you haven't seen in a year, you can exercise and go wear whatever you want," said Michael Cooper.

This is the 26th year of the Boulevard Bolt.

Participants can register for the race online. Runners can pick up their number and timing chips at The Temple, 5015 Harding Pike, from noon-6 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday.

All the money raised by the Boulevard Bolt goes back to community organizations fighting homelessness.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.