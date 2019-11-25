NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For those who like to get a little exercise before chowing down on the Thanksgiving meal, the holiday means one thing - the return of the Boulevard Bolt.
It's an annual 5K run for families. Participants can run or walk in the event.
Organizers are preparing for Thursday's run. They are expecting more than 10,000 to either participate or watch.
"We built it up as a social event where you see people you haven't seen in a year, you can exercise and go wear whatever you want," said Michael Cooper.
This is the 26th year of the Boulevard Bolt.
Participants can register for the race online. Runners can pick up their number and timing chips at The Temple, 5015 Harding Pike, from noon-6 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday.
All the money raised by the Boulevard Bolt goes back to community organizations fighting homelessness.
