NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Whether you’re Republican or Democrat, having Kamala Harris become the next Vice President of the United States is historic.
It wasn’t long after the election announcement this weekend that Dr. Glenda Glover, President of Tennessee State University, got a call from Harris herself.
“She called me Saturday afternoon and it was an amazing phone call,” said Glover. “I was in the middle of another interview and I had to hang up and said, ‘I got to go.’”
Harris called Glover to thank her for helping energize people to head to the polls.
Harris and Glover are both members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Even though the sorority is non-partisan, they worked very hard with other Black Greek organizations to energize men and women to get out and vote.
“Every HBCU campus had some type of initiative, whether it was voter education or just an engagement type,” said Glover.
Harris is not only the first African American, South Asian American and female to become Vice President, she’s also the first person who attended an HBCU that will fill that seat, something Glover said is monumental.
“Having gone to Howard University, got her training, got her leadership there, so there is no more question about the relevancy of HBCU’s. That has been shattered,” said Glover.
It means something, especially in a city like Nashville, home to four HBCU’s, Tennessee State University, Fisk University, Meharry Medical College and American Baptist College.
“This pride of being an HBCU graduate, or if you’ve attended an HBCU, or if you have relatives who attended an HBCU, or if you’ve just gone to homecoming and had fun at TSU. The homecoming is like no other at TSU and HBCUs,” said Glover.
Glover said not only does Harris’ new position uplift those in the HBCU community, it sends a message to young women everywhere that they too can dream.
“Little girls, little Black girls, little Asian girls, little Indian girls can see her in this position, and if you can see it, you can be it. They can see it and say there’s no limit to what we can do,” said Glover.
For those who came before Harris, Black men and women who fought for Civil Rights and the right to vote, this historic event is one they will never forget.
“An older lady said to me, ‘When I heard those results, I immediately broke into tears and I fell on my knees and I started thanking God, and I let him know, and I know, that the Civil Rights movement is not in vain,’” said Glover.
