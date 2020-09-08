NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For both collegiate and professional sports, there will be no fans in the stands at least through September.
However, there is one place where you can get both where your attendance is safe and permitted.
The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame reopened on Tuesday for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown in March.
The hall, located inside Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville, is now back open safely and upon your arrival you might notice some new things to catch your eye after the recent virtual introduction of the Class of 2020.
“We’re excited to start introducing some artifacts banners to represent that class,” said Brad Willis, Chief Advancement and Operations Officer for the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “You can learn it better about all 11 of them. Another year Dolly Parton was represented.”
The Sports Hall of Fame learned the Country Music Hall of Fame was reopening this week.
“We thought the timing is right. We got the safeguards in place. We’ve done things to make sure it’s ready to roll out,” said Willis. “We’re excited to have people come back through and tour the hall.”
The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame is reducing the number of people who can be inside at anytime, sanitizing anything that is touched and encouraging social distancing throughout the hall.
“We are doing all the things that we can to make sure it’s a safe place,” said Willis.
There is also new interactive content adding a fresh touch to the hall of fame.
“A museum can become a relic of itself if you’re not careful, so we have decided to bring some new artifacts, bring some new video,” said Willis. “You were going to learn a lot about people that you maybe never heard of, and that’s going to be sometimes the best stories.”
The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
