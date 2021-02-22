NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is requiring every school district to come up with a plan to increase diversity among teachers by the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Research shows all students benefit from having teachers of color.
Even if districts were to hire every qualified teacher applicant of color, it wouldn’t be nearly enough to close the diversity gap. The problem will take years to fix.
The research is clear. Students who have just one teacher of color reap the benefits. It’s also true for white students.
“Because the relationship with a teacher is a close relationship, it gives them the opportunity then to challenge common stereotypes,” said Dr. Wayne Lewis, Dean of the School of Education at Belmont University.
It’s especially important for students of color.
“Because you see increases with test scores, increases with graduation rates, increases with the number in percentage of kids who matriculate onto post-second education,” said Lewis.
Lewis is a great example. He grew up in New Orleans, going to predominantly Black schools with Black teachers.
He went on to become a teacher. He is now a dean at Belmont.
“I never questioned whether or not I could be a professional,” said Lewis. “I never questioned whether I had the intellect, the ability, the capacity to be a teacher.”
The problem is that the gap is huge and the number of African-American teacher applicants is low and declining.
“We’ve got to do more to fill the pipeline of folks coming up that districts can hire,” said Lewis.
To do that, Lewis said people need to be more intentional about recruitment, incentivizing the profession with things like better pay, better benefits and more growth opportunities.
Lewis said you can help by talking to kids.
“Think about kids in your family, your kids in your community. We need lots more kids who are willing to be trained, and get prepared, and come back and change the world as a teacher,” said Lewis.
Under the state’s new policy, districts will be required to publish their diversity goals. Districts will also have to share annual reports on the progress.
News4 uncovered that students of color comprised 37% of the state’s K-12 enrollment in 2018 while only 13% of Tennessee’s teachers were non-white, according to the Department of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.