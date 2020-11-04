NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There will not be a vote in Nashville on whether to roll back property taxes after a Nashville judge decided on Tuesday what petitioners wanted to do isn’t legal.

For Nashvillians to have a say in setting their property rates, that means changing state law.

Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ruled the petition that would cut Nashville’s 34% property tax hike wasn’t legal. She ruled the petition was invalid and said it raised expectations of the signers and then frustrated them.

In Tennessee, voters don’t have the right to decide their property tax rates.

“Forty-six states have some sort of provision that allows voters to have a say in local property tax increases,” said Justin Owen of the Beacon Center. “We are only one of four states that don’t.”

In Tennessee and those other states – Hawaii, Vermont and New Hampshire, voters don’t have a mechanism for setting or overruling a property tax hike.

In Tennessee, we can vote on wheel taxes and sales taxes, but not property taxes. Changing that would mean changing state law.

“We believe that voters should be able to have a say when it comes to taxes of all kind – property, sales, wheel taxes or whatever,” said the Beacon Center.

Every members of Metro Council voted for some version of the property tax increase. It’s too late to change the rate for this year.

Councilmember Bob Mendes said for the next fiscal year, citizens should engage with council members and the Mayor’s office to express their views.

Owen said take it to the ballot box at re-election time.

“If you don’t like massive tax increases, you have to take it into account when you hire those politicians,” said Owen.

As many in the Metro Council and the Mayor’s office keep pointing out, Nashville does have the lowest tax rate of the major cities in Tennessee.