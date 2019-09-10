NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The U.S. Transportation Department will be giving more than $100 million to help with highway repairs.
More than $871 million was awarded to 39 different states. Tennessee will receive $110 million.
The funding will mostly be used on rebuilding projects from severe storms earlier this year.
Puerto Rico also received more than $200 million to recover from 2018 hurricanes.
For the Midstate, the bulk of the money will go towards repairing Interstate 24 from a landslide.
Earlier this year a section of the interstate was closed for more than a week to pick up debris.
The same storm system also caused multiple landslides in East Tennessee.
Most of the money - $108 million – will be used toward flooding and landslide projects across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.