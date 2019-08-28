EDEIzEsXsAAVNVP.jfif

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee death row inmate’s life could be spared pending a judge’s decision.

Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman is scheduled to be executed in April, but if a judge decides prosecutors acted with racial bias during the original trial, the death penalty could be dropped from his sentence.

Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk and Abdur’Rahman’s defense attorney Brad MacNeal reached an agreement to sentence him to prison for life instead, pending Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Monte Watkins’ approval.

Abdur’Rahman has served 32 years on a first-degree murder conviction.

MacNeal argued on Wednesday that racial bias and misconduct played a role in his 1987 trial.

Funk suggested he agrees.

“Overt racial bias has no place in the justice system,” Funk said in court. “Further, and most importantly, the pursuit of justice is incompatible with deception. Prosecutors must never be dishonest to or mislead defense attorneys, courts, or juries.”

MacNeal went on to claim the original prosecutor in his trial has a history of unethical practices and racist remarks.

After the hearing, he praised Funk’s decision.

“It takes moral courage to correct a 32-year-old wrong. It takes political courage to correct a wrong for which you are not responsible,” said MacNeal.

Watkins is expected to issue a ruling on Thursday.

Reporter

Rebecca Cardenas is a Murrow-award winning journalist who joined News4 as a reporter in September 2017.

