NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Court of Appeals Judge Richard H. Dinkins is recovering after undergoing heart surgery and suffering a stroke, family members said on Tuesday.
The family said Dinkins underwent successful heart valve replacement in July, but suffered a stroke.
"Thank you so much for asking about our father, Judge Richard Dinkins," Dinkins' family said in a statement. "While undergoing a successful heart valve replacement in late July, he suffered a stroke."
Dinkins has served on the Tennessee Court of Appeals since 2008. Prior to that he served as a chancellor in Davidson County Chancery Court.
The family's full statement:
"Thank you so much for asking about our father, Judge Richard Dinkins. While undergoing a successful heart valve replacement in late July, he suffered a stroke.
"While his mind is clear, he has had some difficulty breathing. Thanks to incredible care by the medical team at Tri-Star Centennial, he is improving and is now recovering at a rehabilitation facility. The recovery process may take weeks, but we are all very hopeful.
"The family appreciates your concern and the outpouring of support and prayers from across the community. We respectfully request privacy during this time and will continue to gather more information for future updates. We look forward to his full recovery whenever God permits.
God Bless and Thank You,
Zuri, LaChanta, and Ian Dinkins"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.