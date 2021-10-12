NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two teens involved in the murder of a Nashville musician pleaded guilty to second degree murder charges on Tuesday.

Decorrius Wright and Diamond Lewis will both serve at least 25 years in prison for their role in the murder of Kyle Yorlets outside him home during a robbery attempt in 2019.

Lewis entered her guilty plea during a hearing Tuesday morning. She will serve 25 years in prison at 100% with a small possibility of a reduced sentence in the future.

Wright pled guilty to second degree murder and aggravated robbery later in the morning. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for both charges, to be served concurrently. He will also serve an additional year for escaping the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center after his arrest in 2019 and theft of property, which he was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Kyle Yorlets family sits down for emotional interview one year after his murder One year after the murder of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, his family sits down in an emotional interview for the first time.

The family of Kyle Yorlets participated in the hearing via video conferencing. Assistant district attorney Megan King read victim impact statements prepared by Kyle’s parents, including his mother, Deb, who passed away earlier this summer after a battle with cancer.

“Our lives will never be the same, there is unimaginable pain,” Deb Yorlets wrote in her statement read to the court. “It is true torture to go through the holidays without him. Healing will take a very long time. He was someone who you did not easily forget, having such a positive impact on everyone he met. Kyle was an exceptional light and inspiration in our family.”

“Words cannot explain the devastation created by the senseless loss of someone as special as Kyle,” Larry Yorlets, Kyle’s dad, said in his statement. “It’s truly my belief that there is some divine reason whey this happened because nothing else makes any sense. We may never know what the reason is, but I hope it has a huge impact because the sacrifice was immeasurable.”

Lewis appeared emotional during her court appearance while Wright seemed to show no remorse, sitting stoically at times in the courtroom. Both wore masks much of the time because of COVID-19 protocols.

Lewis and Wright were charged as adults with killing Kyle Yorlets while attempting to rob him outside of his home.

Lewis admitted to approaching Kyle Yorlets outside his home and asking him for money. Kyle Yorlets attempted to hand Lewis a $1 bill when Wright shot him in his arm, according to the plea statement read aloud in court.

Wright and Lewis were each indicted on multiple charges. They are two of the teens charged with the death of Kyle Yorlets. Lewis faced eight charges, included murder, robbery and theft, while Wright faced 11 charges, including murder, robbery and theft before they accepted the plea deal.

Five teens were accused of the armed robbery and shooting. The other three involved remained in juvenile court.