NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two teens charged with the death of Kyle Yorlets will be tried as adults, according to an attorney representing one of the teens.

Yorlets, 24, was shot and killed Feb. 7, 2019 outside of his home on Torbett Street in Nashville.

Decorrius Wright and Diamond Lewis are facing criminal homicide charges for Yorlets' death. Wright was 16 years old at the time of the shooting. Lewis was 15.

News4 reached out to Lewis' attorney Michie Gibson Thursday morning. He confirmed that both teenagers will have their charges transferred to adult court.

A post on the Facebook page "Justice for Kyle Yorlets" celebrated the news with a brief message: "Finally the news we have been waiting for -- we just received notification from the DA's office in Nashville. Both suspects Wright and Lewis have been transferred to adult court to be tried for Kyle's murder. Justice will be served!"

Earlier this month, News4's Rebecca Cardenas sat down with the Yorlets family for an exclusive interview.

Deb Yorlets, Kyle's mother, said the family would be "shell-shocked" if the teenagers were not tried as adults. Kyle's father Larry said, "For me, honestly, there is no justice. Because my son is still dead."