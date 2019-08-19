NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crime committed by teens is a top priority of Metro Police, which created a division dedicated to reduce juvenile crime.
There is a little-known program that has been around for decades that is impacting the lives of at-risk teens.
Youth Encouragement Services said a lot of teenage crime is committed after school dismisses for the day. It’s during that time YES gives at-risk kids a place to go.
A number of vans are on standby to pick up 150 kids from kindergarten to high school every day after school is dismissed.
Many kids consider the south Nashville building a second home.
Viva Price runs the program with a handful of volunteers. Kids are at the facility from 3-6 p.m.
The timing is critical.
“One-in-five crimes happen between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. every day,” said Price.
YES centers are located in two of Nashville’s high-risk communities. It’s more than a place to go for these kids. They also get support and guidance.
“Our purpose is to enrich their lives, but also to show love,” said Price. “We have organized indoor sports. We have homework assistance and offer leadership roles.”
Price believes kids with little after-school activity tend to get into more trouble. The kids who are part of this program have shied away from trouble.
“We want to make sure our kids think through the consequences for their behavior,” said Price.
The YES program has been around for decades, the kids grow up with the program and it becomes an extension of their families.
