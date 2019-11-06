NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after he was shot in the leg on Wednesday morning at an Antioch home.
Police said the shooting was accidental, but it’s unclear whether it was self-inflicted or if a friend with him shot him by mistake.
The 16-year-old and another teen were inside a home, according to police. The friend was being questioned by detectives.
Police said it smelled like marijuana when they arrived to the scene. Police aren’t sure whether either of the boys lived there, but neighbors said the home had been vacant for years.
Officers are waiting on a search warrant in order to search the home. The gun used in the shooting has not been located.
