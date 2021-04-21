NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are pursuing leads of an apparent targeted shooting of an 18-year-old Tuesday night in the parking lot of Home Depot near 100 Oaks Mall.
Police said the victim had just gotten off work at Home Depot, located at 2535 Powell Ave., and was walking to his car around 9:20 p.m. when the driver of a red four-door car, possibly a Nissan Versa, drove up and fired shots at him.
The teen was shot twice and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victim had reportedly been involved in an ongoing dispute with another teen, which is part of the investigation.
The suspect wore all black clothing including a black mask.
Anyone with information about the gunman or the suspect’s car is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.