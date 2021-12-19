NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teen has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash last month, according to court records.
Kevin Reyes-Nunez, 17, has been charged after the crash on Interstate 24 East near Harding Place on Nov. 20.
Police said Kevin Reyes-Nunez was attempting to re-enter traffic from the right shoulder of the interstate. An Infiniti swerved from the far right lane to avoid striking Reyes-Nunez’s car. In doing so, the Infiniti struck an Acura. A semi-truck traveling behind the Acura then hit the Infiniti. The Infiniti collided with a concrete wall and caught fire. Lashonda Corlew, 45, and Lamara McClain, 18, both of Nashville, were in the Infiniti and died in the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The two people killed in last Friday’s multi-vehicle crash on I-24 east near Harding Place have been positively identif…
According to the affidavit, “Reyes-Nunez recklessly engaged in conduct that placed the victims’ in imminent danger of death of serious bodily injury the defendant was an unlicensed driver causing a five-car pileup on the interstate.”
Reyes-Nunez was taken into juvenile detention at the time of the crash and charged with driving without a license and not having insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.