NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teen has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash last month, according to court records.

Kevin Reyes-Nunez, 17, has been charged after the crash on Interstate 24 East near Harding Place on Nov. 20.

Police said Kevin Reyes-Nunez was attempting to re-enter traffic from the right shoulder of the interstate. An Infiniti swerved from the far right lane to avoid striking Reyes-Nunez’s car. In doing so, the Infiniti struck an Acura. A semi-truck traveling behind the Acura then hit the Infiniti. The Infiniti collided with a concrete wall and caught fire. Lashonda Corlew, 45, and Lamara McClain, 18, both of Nashville, were in the Infiniti and died in the crash.

According to the affidavit, “Reyes-Nunez recklessly engaged in conduct that placed the victims’ in imminent danger of death of serious bodily injury the defendant was an unlicensed driver causing a five-car pileup on the interstate.”

Reyes-Nunez was taken into juvenile detention at the time of the crash and charged with driving without a license and not having insurance.