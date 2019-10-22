NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 15-year-old has been charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of Samuel Calvert last month on Rosedale Avenue.

Police said Brian Thompson, 15, has been arrested after Calvert, 18, was shot during an apparent robbery.

Police said Calvert was shot on Sept. 28 around 6:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Rosedale Avenue. Witnesses said Calvert interacted briefly with two suspects prior to the shots being fired.