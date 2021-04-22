NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 15-year-old Overton High School freshman is being charged at Juvenile Court with attempted criminal homicide for stabbing a classmate in the school's gymnasium on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the 15-year-old stabbed a fellow 14-year-old freshman in the neck around 1 p.m. The 14-year-old is in critical condition and was rushed to surgery at a local hospital.
Police said the incident happened after the two students were coming back from a break.
Metro Police tell us that the victim walked up to the suspect, and the suspect immediately began stabbing. "We don't know what was occurring before that moment. We're still trying to sort that out," Police Chief John Drake said.
The 15-year-old suspect had minor injuries to his hands and was treated at another hospital before being taken to police headquarters. He declined to be interviewed.
Surveillance video inside the school shows the victim walk across the gym floor up to the 15-year-old, who then stabbed him almost immediately.
School staff began rendering aid to the 14-year-old and called for School Resource Officer Steve Snitzer. Snitzer quickly responded from another part of the building and worked to control the student's bleeding before an ambulance arrived.
The 15-year-old walked out of the gym to a hallway where he was called out by a staff member. The teen stopped and surrendered the folding blade knife.
"We're thankful for the quick response of the team hear as well as our school resource officer for responding quickly and ensuring that no other students were impacted," said Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle.
Battle said students at Overton were currently undergoing state testing, but was not aware of the students' schedule.
"Our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers are with the students involved and we do pray for a speedy recovery for the student," said Battle.
The school was placed on lockdown after the incident.
John Overton High School has been placed in lockdown due to an incident involving two students who have been injured and are receiving medical attention. Families of the students involved have been notified. Additional details will be provided as they become available.— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) April 22, 2021
