NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teen has been arrested on charges of aggravated arson and arson in connection to a fire Saturday.
Firefighters were dispatched to 2314 Lloyd Ave. around 7:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of a building fire. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a patio area of the home.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire and noticed damage to a neighboring home.
Witnesses said they say a juvenile set both fires.
Investigators found two small fires in an enclosed patio at a home at 2315 Lloyd Ave. One fire was set to a small, plastic basketball goal and another to a bag of clothing around five feet from the goal. There were two people inside the home when the fires were set.
A go-cart was set on fire at 2314 Lloyd Ave. The fire spread to an attached shed that contained several bicycles and other items that were damaged.
A witness observed the suspect lighting the bag of clothing and attempted to leave the area.
The 16-year-old has been charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of arson.
If you have information on any fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day.
