NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teen has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with two armed hold-ups on Sunday night.
Police said Markhel Farr, 15, has been charged in Juvenile Court with four counts of aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement.
The first robbery occurred at 8:15 p.m. at the Dominion House Apartments, 5099 Linbar Dr. Two men in the process of moving were in the parking lot loading a truck when they were approached by two masked suspects, one armed with a handgun. They took one victim’s cell phone and fled in a grey Nissan Armada being driving by a third suspect.
About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a second robbery involved the same suspect vehicle at Hickory Point Apartments, 15180 Old Hickory Blvd. In that case, two men had just returned from the grocery store and were getting out of their vehicle when they were approached by two suspects wearing black ski masks, one armed with a handgun. They again took one victim’s cell phone and fled in the Nissan Armada.
Officers spotted the suspect vehicle at 8:45 p.m. on Calais Circle. All three suspects fled from the vehicle. Farr was caught after a foot chase. He was wearing a black ski mask. The cell phone taken during the Linbar Drive robbery was recovered inside the Armada.
The investigation continues into identifying the remaining two suspects. Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
