NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a 17-year-old on Wednesday night in connection with two separate murders.

Police said Jonathan Morales-Perez, 17, has been charged in the November 2020 death of Alexander Presley and the December death of Lee Turner.

Moralez-Perez was arrested during a traffic stop. Police found seven guns in the car.

Presley, 34, was shot and killed outside his home on Weaver Drive near the Nashville International Airport around 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 16. Police said Presley was sitting in his car in his home’s driveway when a car pulled up behind him. Two people got out of the car and approached Presley before one fired a shot.

Turner, 32, was shot and killed at a bus stop on Nolensville Pike on Dec. 16.

Police arrested 16-year-old Oswaldo Corado-Callejas in connection with the murder. During an interview with police, Corado-Callejas reportedly implicated himself in the shooting saying that Turner was sought out in retaliation for comments he made against a gang. Police said at the time of the arrest they anticipated at least one additional arrest.