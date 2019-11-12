NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery after carjacking a Honda Civic from a woman who had just left work on Monday at Opry Mills Mall, according to police.
Pollice said Jaiontez Jones has been charged in connection to the incident that occurred around 4:30 p.m.
The victim told police that as she walked to her car, three young men approached her and demanded her keys at gunpoint. All three fled in her vehicle.
About an hour later, police spotted the stolen Honda in the J.C. Napier public housing development. When they attempted to stop the car, all three suspects bailed from the vehicle. Jones was taken into custody after a brief chase. He dropped an Airsoft pistol when he began to fell and was in possession of a second Airsoft pistol. While Jones was being taken to a patrol car, he spit on the officer.
Jones admitted to police that he took the victim’s keys and drove off in her car. Police are working to identify the other two suspects involved in the carjacking.
