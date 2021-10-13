NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 16-year-old battling a rare form of terminal cancer is spending his time making music with his friends.
Preston Christiansen recently recorded a cover of one of Blake Shelton’s hit songs, “Lonely Tonight,” which caught many people’s attention, including Blake Shelton.
Christiansen’s cover of “Lonely Tonight” is available to download. All proceeds of that song go directly to him. Preston’s aunt, Andrea Chaires, owns the Rosepepper Cantina in East Nashville. She is encouraging everyone to “Check out the song.”
“It sounds amazing. Blake Shelton himself gave it his seal of approval,” Chaires said.
Preston grew up looking up to Shelton and said he never thought the artist would hear his music.
“From the time I could remember I was listening to him,” Preston said when Arely C invited him to record a song with her. “Lonely Tonight” was one of his first choices.
“We never in a million years through that would happen,” Michelle Nijst, Preston’s mom, said about the recording being raved about by Shelton. They did have some help from a family friend.
“Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor on the Smallville show, is the one who sent the song to Blake Shelton,” Chaires said. “I really appreciate him and that’s fantastic.”
The next plan of action for Preston is deciding how to use the money since the proceeds from his cover goes to him.
“We want to figure out how to do a charity in his name to help those kids who, you know, they depend on all of us because there’s not enough funding,” Nijst said.
Preston wants to use the money to make an impact for kids like him battling cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer when he was 10 years old and it’s since spread.
“There’s so much (cancer) they can’t get a hold of it,” Preston said.
Doctors tell the family the 16-year-old doesn’t have much more time left with them.
“They basically told us that he has months, but not a year, until end of life unless there’s something else they can find to treat the cancer,” Nijst said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.