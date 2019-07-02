MUG - Quentin Taylor - 7/2/19

Quentin Taylor was charged with connection with three armed robberies by Metro Police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a teen in connection with three armed robberies last month.

Quentin Taylor, 17, is accused of the armed robberies of Waffle House, 2625 Lebanon Pike, on June 30, Mapco, 2616 Eighth Ave. S. on June 13, and Mapco, 3043 Nolensville Pike, on June 7.

Police said Taylor had a pistol in his waistband when he was arrested.

Police expect more charges to be filed.

