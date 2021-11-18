NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teen has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking incident Wednesday night at an Antioch apartment complex and for forcing his way into another motorist’s car, Metro Police said on Thursday.
Devonte Jones, 19, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery for Wednesday’s 10:15 p.m. armed carjacking of a woman outside an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Bell Road and subsequent escape after he wrecked the vehicle on the Interstate 24 exit ramp to Shelby Avenue and forced his way into another motorist’s car.
The carjacking victim was sitting in her silver Ford SUV when Jones allegedly approached her and shined a bright flashlight into her eyes, threatening to shoot her if she did not give him her vehicle. She complied and Jones drove off, eventually wrecking on the I-24 exit ramp on Shelby Avenue.
Police said a motorist stopped to help Jones, who was standing in the roadway injured and bleeding. He got into her pickup truck. She told him to get out, but he demanded she drive away, placing her in fear. She took him to Dickerson Pike at Dellway Villa Drive where he got out. She called police.
Detectives assigned to a special robbery initiative, who had been made aware of the carjacking and spotted the crashed SUV, quickly responded and located Jones walking in the roadway. He was taken into custody.
A handgun with a flashlight attachment was recovered from Jones. It had been reported stolen in September from a car that had been parked on Gay Street near First Avenue North. A rear passenger window had been broken out. The gun had been placed in the front passenger side door pocket.
Jones is being held in lieu of $105,000 bond. His photo is being withheld pending lineups in other cases.
