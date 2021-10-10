NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 15-year-old male was arrested in connection with his involvement in a carjacking on Saturday night, Metro Police said on Sunday.
Police said Ali Hassan is charged in Juvenile Court with two counts of aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in the carjacking at 11:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Humphreys and Pillow streets.
The victims, a man and woman, told police four young men approached them armed with pistols. Two of the suspects drove off in the victims’ Jeep Grand Cherokee and the other two left in a silver car.
After developing leads about the stolen SUV’s location, a Metro Police helicopter pilot spotted the vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot. A responding officer saw the four suspects sitting in the Jeep Grand Cherokee prior to them getting into the silver car and taking off.
Officers stopped the suspect vehicle on Interstate 40 West at Second Avenue South, crashing at the bottom of the exit ramp. Hassan, who was in possession of a handgun, was taken into custody. The three remaining occupants of the car fled on foot and were not caught.
Police said the investigation into the carjacking and similar robberies remain active. Hassan’s photo was not released pending lineups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.