The annual Ted Rhodes Golf Tournament raises money each year for Fisk University.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Players were back on the course on Saturday for the annual Ted Rhodes Golf Tournament.

Ted Rhodes was the first Black professional golfer to play in the U.S. Open in 1948. Rhodes is from Nashville. He was also the founder of the Fisk University golf team.

For 52 years players from all over have come to the Music City to raise money for the Fisk golf program.

“He fought for Blacks  to play golf and it was something he tirelessly fought for because he was passionate about the sport,” said Tiffany White, Rhodes’ granddaughter.

The second round of the fundraiser will be held on Sunday.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.