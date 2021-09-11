NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Players were back on the course on Saturday for the annual Ted Rhodes Golf Tournament.
Ted Rhodes was the first Black professional golfer to play in the U.S. Open in 1948. Rhodes is from Nashville. He was also the founder of the Fisk University golf team.
For 52 years players from all over have come to the Music City to raise money for the Fisk golf program.
“He fought for Blacks to play golf and it was something he tirelessly fought for because he was passionate about the sport,” said Tiffany White, Rhodes’ granddaughter.
The second round of the fundraiser will be held on Sunday.
