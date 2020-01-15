NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Schools teacher has been placed on leave as the school system investigates a claim the woman abused a 5-year-old girl.
Jahniqua Neely claims her daughter’s Pre-K teacher at Ida B. Wells Elementary School smacked her daughter across the hands and then put her inside a pitch black bathroom.
“I was hurt, heartbroken, hurt, disgusted. My child didn’t deserve it,” said Neely.
Neely learned something was wrong when she went to pick up her daughter at school on Friday. She said teachers told her the girl had a bad day and she had been screaming. Neely said her daughter told her that her teacher hit her with a wooden block on the hand inside the bathroom, then left her there. The girl stayed there out of fear.
“That wasn’t discipline, that was torture,” said Neely. “She tortured my child, left her in the bathroom crying. She was so scared, she didn’t even attempt to get out.”
The wooden block Neely said the teacher used is thin, but wider than a child’s hand.
Metro Schools sent a statement, only saying “the teacher was placed on administrative leave on Monday, January 13 in order to investigate an allegation of improper physical contact with a student.”
News4 has requested the personnel file for the teacher. Because she hasn’t been disciplined or charged with anything, News4 is not naming the teacher.
