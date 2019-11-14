NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teacher charged on Wednesday with animal cruelty after an emu kept at McGavock High School found in poor health has been placed on administrative leave.

Jessie Lumpkins was issued a citation on Wednesday after Metro Animal Care and Control visited the school and discovered the emu was no longer at the school. Lumpkins told officers it had died but refused to say how the body was disposed.

MACC has been conducting random inspections of the school-run biology and farm care program since receiving a complaint in February. There are numerous animals under the program's care.

Lumpkins was also cited in March of this year for animal cruelty after several alpacas died on campus, prompting an inspection.

MACC officers found the emu in very poor health during an inspection on Nov. 5. The officials recommended the bird be transported to veterinary care immediately. The follow-up inspection on Wednesday resulted in the discovery that the emu is dead, as it had not been taken in for medical care.