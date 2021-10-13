NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 24 East north of downtown has reopened after a cargo container fell off the back of a semi-truck on Wednesday afternoon.
The tractor-trailer from Faith Transportation in Maplesville, AL, was traveling from the Cincinnati, OH, area to Mobile, AL, when the driver thought the container hit the Interstate 65 overpass, snapping the chain holding the container on the trailer, and then the container fell onto I-24 East beneath the overpass.
The accident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP trucks arrived at 2:30 p.m. and were able to push the empty container out of the road.
The truck’s driver said his company transports building materials.
No cars crashed into the container before it was removed from the interstate. No one was injured.
