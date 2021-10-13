NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 24 East north of downtown has reopened after a cargo container fell off the back of a semi-truck on Wednesday afternoon.

The tractor-trailer from Faith Transportation in Maplesville, AL, was traveling from the Cincinnati, OH, area to Mobile, AL, when the driver thought the container hit the Interstate 65 overpass, snapping the chain holding the container on the trailer, and then the container fell onto I-24 East beneath the overpass.

TDOT Help trucks helped pull a trailer from the middle of the interstate.

The accident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP trucks arrived at 2:30 p.m. and were able to push the empty container out of the road.

The truck’s driver said his company transports building materials.

No cars crashed into the container before it was removed from the interstate. No one was injured.

Container falls from truck on I-24 East

1 of 5
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.