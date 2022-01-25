NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency milling and paving work is expected to begin Wednesday to repair a section of Briley Parkway near Gallatin Pike, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced.
Alternating lane closures will be conducted while the work takes place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, weather depending. The Rogers Group will begin milling in the fast lane and work their way across all five lanes. The project is expected to last at least five days.
Water trapped in the open graded asphalt mix with the freeze/thaw cycles from back-to-back winter storms caused a wide portion of the asphalt to deteriorate.
Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time, and slow down while in a work zone.
