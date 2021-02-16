 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are working to treat the roads throughout Tuesday morning even as temperatures have dropped into the teens and single digits in some Middle Tennessee areas. 

TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte said their resources are "going to continue to be focused on interstates and major state routes. She added they are "keeping 1-2 lanes on those roadways passable. If we are able, we will move to secondary routes."

Schulte said Tuesday morning that all of TDOT's Middle Tennessee counties are reporting snow or accumulating ice on roadways. TDOT officials said it is critical to clean as much of the ice and snow from the roadways before the temperature drops to levels where it is no longer effective.

Crews will reduce efforts to clear roads after the temperatures dip below 18 degrees. The salt used on the roads isn't effective below that temperature. 

TDOT officials said they have used 9,000 tons of salt has been distributed since Sunday night. Crews plan to keep roads wet and plow. The roads are getting worse in some spots, especially south Nashville.

Crews will work to clear interstates and heavily trafficked roadways first. Backroads will likely stay hazardous for longer this morning.

Officials in Davidson County are urging people only to drive in an emergency to avoid the hazardous road conditions. 

 

