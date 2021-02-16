NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are working to treat the roads throughout Tuesday morning even as temperatures have dropped into the teens and single digits in some Middle Tennessee areas.
TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte said their resources are "going to continue to be focused on interstates and major state routes. She added they are "keeping 1-2 lanes on those roadways passable. If we are able, we will move to secondary routes."
Schulte said Tuesday morning that all of TDOT's Middle Tennessee counties are reporting snow or accumulating ice on roadways. TDOT officials said it is critical to clean as much of the ice and snow from the roadways before the temperature drops to levels where it is no longer effective.
6AM - All counties in middle Tennessee are reporting icy roads or patches of ice/snow on TDOT roadways. Crews have been applying treatment to interstates throughout the night, but the extreme temperatures in many locations have kept conditions icy.— Kathryn Schulte (@SchulteTDOT) February 16, 2021
Crews will reduce efforts to clear roads after the temperatures dip below 18 degrees. The salt used on the roads isn't effective below that temperature.
TDOT officials said they have used 9,000 tons of salt has been distributed since Sunday night. Crews plan to keep roads wet and plow. The roads are getting worse in some spots, especially south Nashville.
Busy busy busy out here! @myTDOT 9,000 tons of salt has been distributed since last night. Game plan — KEEP. SALTING. Keep roads wet and plow! Roads are getting worse in some spots, especially south Nashville. Thanks to the crews working around the clock! @WSMV pic.twitter.com/lLWeWBEthO— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) February 15, 2021
Crews will work to clear interstates and heavily trafficked roadways first. Backroads will likely stay hazardous for longer this morning.
This video of tandem plowing was taken at 12:30AM on I-65 in the Franklin area. If you have to be on the roads, please slow down and give our crews plenty of room! pic.twitter.com/OhW0jJo2KE— Kathryn Schulte (@SchulteTDOT) February 15, 2021
Officials in Davidson County are urging people only to drive in an emergency to avoid the hazardous road conditions.
