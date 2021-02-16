NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A plow operator from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be speaking to the media Tuesday afternoon about road conditions.

News4 will stream the press briefing at 12:30 p.m.

The operator is expected to discuss about road conditions, experiences and plow-related things.

TDOT crews continue treating roads through teen and single-digit temps TDOT crews are going to continue treating the roads throughout Monday night even as temperatures are going to drop into the teens and single digits in some middle Tennessee areas.

TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte said Tuesday morning that resources are “going to continue to be focused on interstates and major state routes.” She said they are “keeping 1-2 lanes on those roadways passable. If we are able, we will move to secondary routes.”

Schulte said Tuesday morning that all of TDOT’s Middle Tennessee counties are reporting snow or accumulating ice on roadways. TDOT officials said it is critical to clean as much of the ice and snow from the roadways before the temperatures drops to levels where it is no longer effective.

Crews will reduce efforts to clear roads after the temperatures dip below 18 degrees. The salt used on the roads isn't effective below that temperature.

On Monday afternoon, TDOT said it has used 9,000 tons of salt has been distributed since Sunday night.