NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction honored one of their own with a tree planting ceremony on Tuesday.
Debra Johnson was killed in August when she was attacked by an escapee in her house on the grounds of a West Tennessee prison.
There was an intense manhunt that lasted five days for her accused killer, who escaped from the prison.
Trees were planted at the Tennessee Prison for Women, that’s where Johnson began her career.
The Kentucky Department of Correction donated the trees planted in Johnson’s memory.
