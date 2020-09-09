NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction reported 80% of all inmates tested for COVID-19 have received negative test results.
Since last Thursday, 2,688 inmates at 13 facilities have been tested after an outbreak was reported at the South Central Correctional Complex in Clifton, TN. Negative results were returned for 1,620 inmates while 388 tested positive. Another 667 test results are pending.
Two TDOC facilities - Morgan County Correctional Complex and Turney Center Industrial Complex, had zero positive cases during the latest round of testing. Three other facilities had less than three cases. The majority of the positive cases were asymptomatic and detected at five facilities.
The facilities with positive tests include:
- Bledsoe County Correctional Complex: 1
- DeBerry Special Needs Facility: 34
- Debra Johnson Rehabilitation Center (formerly Tennessee State Prison for Women): 145
- Mark Luttrell Transition Center: 1
- Northeast Correctional Complex: 67
- Riverbend Maximum Security Institution: 53
- West Tennessee State Penitentiary: 84
All inmates who have tested positive are isolated per established protocols.
COVID-19 testing in Tennessee prisons
Source: Tennessee Department of Correction, updated June 16, 2020
* Contract and Private Managed
The Department of Correction launched the latest round of targeted testing in conjunction with the Department of Health, Department of Military, CoreCivic and Centurion out of an abundance of caution and following the recent positive test results at South Central Correctional Facility.
The targeted unit-based testing was based on the population of inmates who, through contract tracing, were identified as having come into contact with another person who tested positive. The unit-based testing also included inmates who may have been outside the facility for a work assignment, or a medical appointment and inmates who live in a unit where a staff member who has recently tested positive worked.
“Since becoming one of the first agencies in the country to conduct mass testing, the TDOC has proactively tested inmates during intake, after medical appointments, prior to leaving TDOC custody and as indicated by contact tracing,” Commissioner Tony Parker said in a news release.
The Department began retesting all facility-based employees this week. Staff retesting is expected to continue through next week. The TDOC has maintained a series of steps to try to prevent the spread of the virus including, non-invasive screenings, frequent cleaning and disinfection of high touch areas and mandatory masks for staff and inmates. The department has been following established protocols for isolation of positive cases and quarantine for suspected cases. All inmates who test positive and are asymptomatic receive daily medical monitoring and health assessments. Those who may become symptomatic but don’t require additional care are treated in place or at a local hospital, depending on their needs.
