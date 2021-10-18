NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is warning residents of scam calls from someone claiming to be an officer with the TBI.
The state law enforcement agency said it had received several calls Monday morning form people who received calls from someone identifying them as an officer with the TBI following up on an alleged complaint and asking for personal information. The calls are spoofing TBI’s phone number.
“TBI officers are not – and would not – make such phone calls,” the TBI said in a social media post. “Anyone receiving this kind of phone call should ignore the call and, if you’d like, report any information to 1-800-TBI-FIND or send an email.
