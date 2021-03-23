NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People gathered on Nashville’s Public Square on Sunday night calling for hate crimes against Asian and Pacific Islanders to end.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, there isn’t a spike of crimes against those people in the state.

There have been 10 anti-Asian hate crimes in the last five years. There were two reported in 2020.

Joseph Gutierrez, Executive Director of API Middle Tennessee, said those crime stats don’t include the micro aggressions Asian and Pacific Islanders experience every day.

“Just exchanges and casual racism that you see in the parking lot,” said Gutierrez.

He also said many crimes against immigrants go unreported because of language barriers and police mistrust.

When cases are reported, Gutierrez said investigators are often hesitant to label them as hate crimes.

“It’s really important to recognize that we’re a small set of the population here in Nashville and in Middle Tennessee but we’re experiencing this racism and this hate in very real ways,” said Gutierrez.

As for other communities being victimized in Tennessee, the TBI report said in 2019 there were 60 anti-Black hate crimes, 14 anti-White hate crimes, 14 anti-LGBTQ hate crimes and five anti-Jewish hate crimes.

Advocates said all of them are unacceptable and everyone should be concerned.

“You know we’re human and everybody benefits when people’s human dignity is recognized,” said Gutierrez.

