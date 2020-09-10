NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A task force has made several changes to the state's law enforcement guidelines, Gov. Bill Lee announced during a press conference on Thursday.
The governor worked with police, sheriffs and local leaders to make changes in the system. He promised 60 days ago they would create change in law enforcement for Tennessee.
Here are some of the changes that were proposed:
- Made scholarships available for 90 cadets to attend the state law enforcement academy. Many of these scholarships will go to smaller police agencies in Tennessee.
- Increased the minimum hours to graduate from officer training from 400 to 488. This added training about public assembly and appropriate use of force.
Almost all of the law enforcement leaders have looked over their policies and made sure they align with a new state standard the task force used.
They will also keep a log of problem officers who have resigned or were fired because of misconduct. This will keep those officers from getting hired by another agency.
