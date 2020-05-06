NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force disputed a New York Times article that said Nashville may be next hot spot for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New York Times article said Nashville had a doubling time of 9.3, which means it would take 9.3 days for Nashville's COVID-19 cases to double.
Dr. Alex Jahangir said he thought the article took state information into account and attributed it to Nashville.
"Our doubling time is based on four separate sources I trust, including Ms. (Leslie) Waller's team. It has been about 16 for a long time," said Jahangir.
Jahangir said he thought The New York Times story was using some of the state data, which he said was a little delayed than what the health department has. He also said there was a wide variability with the numbers.
"For example, one day the number may be 33 and the next day 140, and I think they just looked at a really small scale to the variability and we look at the entire trend of cases since the first of March."
Jahangir said Davidson County's doubling time has been in the range of 16 for a long time.
"I was actually a little puzzled when I saw that because I'm really proud of what we've done as a city," said Jahangir. "Our hospitalizations have been low, our deaths have been 1% or lower and we're really flattened the curve. I'd like to learn more about it."
On Wednesday the Metro Public Health Department reported on Wednesday there were 24 new COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, a huge decrease after four of the last five days with more than 100 new cases each of those days. To date, 3,346 in Davidson County have tested positive for COVID-19. The health department also one person, a 55-year-old male, died on Tuesday bringing the county's total death count to 33.
Southeast Nashville continues to be a hotspot for COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.
Metro Public Health Epidemiologist Leslie Waller said the health department is working with agencies to deal with the disproportionately affected communities.
"The impact is very real for Nashville's vulnerable population, those working in essential jobs with fewer luxuries than office jobs and those lacking care resources," said Waller. "These areas are prone to the spread of infection."
The health department is focused on reaching those groups that are at higher risk through community engagement partnerships and contact tracing efforts to notify those that may be at risk.
Teams will begin going out into those areas this weekend to help address the COVID-19 problem.
