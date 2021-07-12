NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Taco Bell shift leader has been arrested on arson charges after a fire inside the Taco Bell on Nolensville Pike on July 5.
Nashville Fire Department investigators arrested Courtney Mayes, 25, on Monday on a charge of felony aggravated arson at the Taco Bell located at 5510 Nolensville Pike.
Taco Bell management called fire investigators on Thursday to investigate the fire at the restaurant. Management reported surveillance footage captured employees causing the fire inside the restaurant while playing with fireworks.
According to the surveillance footage, the employees can be seen locking the doors to the dining room to keep customers from entering the business. The video then shows the employees running around the inside of the store with fireworks in their hands. At one point the employees go into the men’s restroom and stay out of camera sight for a period.
The employees return to the lobby after a few minutes and place an item in a trash can near the door. Employees are seen using their cell phone cameras to record the trash can from outside of the restaurant.
Employees then realized they locked themselves out of the restaurant. The employees tried unsuccessfully to get back into the store. When the employees saw the trash can start to smoke, they called 911 for help.
Nashville Fire Department firefighters arrived on scene, forced entry into the restaurant and put out the fire.
The fire caused damage inside the restaurant. Investigators also found damage inside the men’s room where it appeared fireworks were set off in the men’s room trash can. Damages to the inside of the building are estimated to be more than $30,000.
Fire department officials said the investigation continues and more arrests are expected.
Mayes’ bond was set at $5,000.
