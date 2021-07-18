NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for three people who broke into more than 20 vehicles early Friday morning at a hotel near Nashville International Airport.
Police said surveillance video at the hotel caught the three suspects smashing windows to enter the cars in the 3 a.m. hour at the hotel.
If you have information about the suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. A reward is available for information leading to an arrest.
