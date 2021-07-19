NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was convicted Friday of federal crimes related to his role in the June 2018 robbery of Music City Pawn, Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart announced.

Herbert Marsh, 31, was convicted on six counts, including conspiracy, robbery, theft, possession of stolen firearms, being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and witness tampering. The jury acquitted Marsh of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Two others also charged in the robbery, James Horton, 27, and Hakeem Mannie, 32, previously pleaded guilty to the charges. Mannie was sentenced in January 2019 to 176 months in prison and Horton is awaiting sentencing.

One June 26, 2018, the trio robbed Music City Pawn on Nolensville Pike, taking 11 firearms and nearly $8,000 in cash. The trio entered the store wearing masks and gloves and one was armed with a handgun equipped with an extended magazine and a weapon-mounted light. Two employees were then ordered to the ground and bound with cable and one employee was dragged to the rear of the store and ordered to open the safe. After taking the firearms and cash, the suspects fled the store in a U-Haul van.

Metro Police later stopped a BMW at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and Rosa Parks Boulevard for a traffic violation. Officers identified Horton as the driver and Mannie and Marsh as two of the three passengers.

During the course of the investigation, five stolen firearms were recovered from the vehicle, four of which were taken during the robbery at Music City Pawn.

Video surveillance and witness statements also linked the trip to the robbery as well as the recovery of the U-Haul van used in the getaway at Marsh’s sister’s house.

Marsh faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced later this year.